William "Bill" Chichwak
Indianapolis - William (Bill) Chichwak, 81, of Indianapolis, passed away on February 23, 2019. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA on October 28, 1937 to parents, William and Anna (Bycura) Chichwak. Bill served his country honorably in the US Army and owned and operated MAC Realty and Property Management.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann (Hober) Chichwak; and his parents, William and Anna. Survivors include children: Barbara Crouse (Thomas), Nancy Wiser (Pete), Chrisy Hedge (Ken), Cathy Adams (Kirt) and Bill Chichwak (Ginger); 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and brother, Michael.
Calling: 4-8 pm, Tues., Feb. 26, 2019 and from 9-10 am on Wed., Feb. 27th at Flanner Buchanan- Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd., Indianapolis. Funeral: 10 am, Wed. Feb. 27th following the calling time. Burial: Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Indy Honor Flight (Indyhonorflight.com) or your local Honor Flight Chapter.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 26, 2019