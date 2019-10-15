|
William Cloud
Ladoga - William Matthew Cloud, 90, of Ladoga, IN passed away on October 14, 2019. He was born on October 10, 1929, in Indianapolis, the son of Oray & Julie Cloud.
In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Julia Cloud; brothers, Paul and Richard Cloud; and sisters, Edna Faulk and Lillian Rankin.
Survivors include his son, William (Wanda) Cloud; grandsons, Michael and James (Mat) Cloud; sister, Pauline Whited; and several nieces and nephews.
William worked for 52 years for the Universal Tool & Engineering Company in Indianapolis. He was a long time member of the Bridgeport Masonic lodge # 162. He will be fondly remembered for his love of NASCAR, farming, and his tenacious work ethic.
A funeral service to celebrate William's life will be held on Saturday, October 19 at 1pm at the Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway chapel with visitation from 11am to 1pm. Burial will follow in Lincoln Memory Gardens in Whitestown, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Indiana Masonic Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019