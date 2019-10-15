Services
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
For more information about
William Cloud
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Cloud
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Cloud


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Cloud Obituary
William Cloud

Ladoga - William Matthew Cloud, 90, of Ladoga, IN passed away on October 14, 2019. He was born on October 10, 1929, in Indianapolis, the son of Oray & Julie Cloud.

In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Julia Cloud; brothers, Paul and Richard Cloud; and sisters, Edna Faulk and Lillian Rankin.

Survivors include his son, William (Wanda) Cloud; grandsons, Michael and James (Mat) Cloud; sister, Pauline Whited; and several nieces and nephews.

William worked for 52 years for the Universal Tool & Engineering Company in Indianapolis. He was a long time member of the Bridgeport Masonic lodge # 162. He will be fondly remembered for his love of NASCAR, farming, and his tenacious work ethic.

A funeral service to celebrate William's life will be held on Saturday, October 19 at 1pm at the Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway chapel with visitation from 11am to 1pm. Burial will follow in Lincoln Memory Gardens in Whitestown, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Indiana Masonic Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
Download Now