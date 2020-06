William D. "Bill" GreenwoodShelbyville - William D. "Bill" Greenwood, 78, of Shelbyville, passed away June 24, 2020.Born in Morgan Co. on April 17, 1942, he was the son of Bryon & Lucille Greenwood. He married Marsha (Reaves) Ernstes on July 12, 1987 and she survives.Survivors include 3 children- Tammy Greenwood, Douglas Greenwood, Nikki Stanifer, all of Indianapolis; the children's mother Kathy Greenwood of Indianapolis; 2 stepsons Brian Ernstes of Newton, NJ., David "Lee" Ernstes of Shelbyville; sister Beverly Greenwood of Indianapolis; 7 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.Mr. Greenwood was a power house supervisor at Allison Diesel turbine for 32 years, retiring in 1993..He graduated from Southport HS in 1960, was a member of Grace Wesleyan Church, American Legion, and was a US Army veteran.Funeral services will be June 29, 2020 at Grace Wesleyan Church, 56 E. Penn St., Shelbyville, with Pastor Jose Rivera officiating. Friends may call on Sunday evening from 4-8:00 pm at Glenn E. George & Son Funeral Home, 437 Amos Road, Shelbyville.Memorial contributions can be made to Grace Wesleyan Church in care of the funeral home.Online condolences may be shared at glennegeorgeandson.com