William D. "Bill" Greenwood
Shelbyville - William D. "Bill" Greenwood, 78, of Shelbyville, passed away June 24, 2020.
Born in Morgan Co. on April 17, 1942, he was the son of Bryon & Lucille Greenwood. He married Marsha (Reaves) Ernstes on July 12, 1987 and she survives.
Survivors include 3 children- Tammy Greenwood, Douglas Greenwood, Nikki Stanifer, all of Indianapolis; the children's mother Kathy Greenwood of Indianapolis; 2 stepsons Brian Ernstes of Newton, NJ., David "Lee" Ernstes of Shelbyville; sister Beverly Greenwood of Indianapolis; 7 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.
Mr. Greenwood was a power house supervisor at Allison Diesel turbine for 32 years, retiring in 1993..He graduated from Southport HS in 1960, was a member of Grace Wesleyan Church, American Legion, and was a US Army veteran.
Funeral services will be June 29, 2020 at Grace Wesleyan Church, 56 E. Penn St., Shelbyville, with Pastor Jose Rivera officiating. Friends may call on Sunday evening from 4-8:00 pm at Glenn E. George & Son Funeral Home, 437 Amos Road, Shelbyville.
Memorial contributions can be made to Grace Wesleyan Church in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be shared at glennegeorgeandson.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.