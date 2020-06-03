William Dale Weisbrod, Sr
William Dale Weisbrod, Sr. (89) passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020 in Plymouth, Michigan. A private service will be held at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North. Bill was born on June 16, 1930 to William J. and Orena Weisbrod, in Dayton, Ohio. He graduated from Fairview High School in June 1949. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force in December 1954. Following his military service Bill worked at the General Motors Corporation for 30 years. On June 2, 1956, Bill wed Ruth Ann Hendricks and they had three children, Julie, William II, and April. They were married for 28 years. On September 13, 1986 Bill and Anna (Nan) Oberholtzer were wed. They were married for 32 years and lived for many years in Indianapolis and Bradenton, Florida. Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Anna, his daughter, April Host, his stepson Mark, and his sister, Phyllis (Gene) Stooksberry. He is survived by his children, Julie (Robert) Petroff, William (Linda) Weisbrod II, John Host (April), and his grandchildren, Michael (Sarah) DeMaiolo, Rebecca (James) Wrock, Danielle Petroff, Zoranne Host, William Weisbrod III, Jackson Host, and Sophia Weisbrod. Also, his great grandchildren, Alessandra and Dominic DeMaiolo. He also leaves several nieces. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation). Donate online: www.jdrf.org; or by phone: 800-533-2873: or by mail: JDRF PO Box 37920 Boone, IA 50037-0920. Please share an online memory or condolence of Bill at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.