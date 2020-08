Or Copy this URL to Share

William "Randy" Davis



Seymour - William "Randy" Randolph Davis Sr., 80 Services will at 12pm September 12, 2020 at Woodlawn Family Funeral Centre Visitiation will be September 11th from 4:00pm-8:00pm at the funeral home.









