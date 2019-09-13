Services
Flanner Buchanan – Memorial Park
9350 E Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-898-4462
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
1962 - 2019
William Douglas Wolf Obituary
William Douglas Wolf

Indianapolis - William Douglas Wolf, 57, of Indianapolis, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

He was born on January 1, 1962 in Indianapolis to Douglas and Carolyn (Griffith) Wolf. Bill was a graduate of Warren Central High School and worked as the owner and operator of Wolf Builders for over 30 years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Linda (Bean) Wolf; his mother and 2 sisters; along with many family members and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his father.

A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan - Memorial Park from 5-6pm with a Celebration of Life service immediately following. Friends are invited to leave online condolences for the family at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019
