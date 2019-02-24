Services
Noblesville - William "Bill" Douthit, 78, of Noblesville, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. He was born to Loren and Irene (French) Douthit on October 11, 1940 in Indianapolis. A graduate of PS 84 Elementary School, Broad Ripple High School, and Hanover College, where he was a running back on the football team. He married Alice (Dashiell) on October 2, 1965.

Bill was President and CEO of The George F. Cram Company, a family-owned business that made maps and world globes, where he worked for nearly 45 years. He was active at Noblesville First United Methodist Church, Indianapolis Rotary Club, Teacher's Treasures, and Kids in Need. He was a dedicated and devoted grandfather, a music lover with a wonderful baritone voice, and an avid, yet somewhat challenged golfer. For the last 20 years, he also loved spending the colder months in Marco Island, Florida.

Bill is survived by his wife, Alice Douthit; children, Jeffrey (Mindy) Douthit and Jennifer (Derek) Gerow; grandchildren, Will, Austin, Rylin, and Landon Douthit, and Nicholas and Audrey Gerow.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Douthit.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday, February 25th at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road in Noblesville. Services with be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday, February 26th at Noblesville First United Methodist Church, 2051 Monument St. in Noblesville, officiated by Pastor Dick Judson there will be an additional hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will be immediately following services at Hamilton Memorial Park, 4180 Westfield Road in Noblesville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Teacher's Treasurers, 1800 E. 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201, www.teacherstreasures.org; or Noblesville First United Methodist Music Program, 2051 Monument Street, Noblesville, IN 46060, www.noblesvillefirst.com

Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 24, 2019
