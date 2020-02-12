Services
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Church @ Main
1500 East Main St.
Brownsburg, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Church @ Main
1500 East Main St.
Brownsburg, IN
View Map
William Duff Obituary
William Duff

Brownsburg - William Lee Duff

79, Brownsburg, passed away on February 12, 2020. He was a member of Church @ Main and was a self-employed fuel oil driver. He was preceded in death by parents Lawrence and Wilma Duff. Survivors include his wife Sarah L. Duff; son Jeffrey (Kathy) Duff; daughter Christine (Kevin) Johnston; brother Mark Duff; sisters Sharon Strong, Linda Gumm; 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 12-1 pm Mon. Feb. 17 at Church @ Main, 1500 East Main St., Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 1pm. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Lebanon. Contributions may be made to Church @ Main. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
