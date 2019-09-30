Resources
- - It is with sadness that the family of William E. 'Bill' Brumley announces his passing on September 28, 2019, at the age of 73. Bill was born March 4, 1946 in Utica, KY and graduated from Daviess County High School in Owensboro, KY in 1964.

Bill moved to the Indianapolis in 1966 where he spent his entire career working at Allison, Division of General Motors. He loved restoring and showing antique cars.

Bill will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 26 years; Alice Brumley, his daughter; Shellie (Chet) Hartford, and son; Scott (Michelle) Brumley, stepchildren; Suzanne Collins and James Marvin (deceased), as well as twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Bill is survived by two sisters; Joyce Brumley Haynes of Owensboro, KY and Nancy Brumley (Dean) Crabtree of Hendersonville, NC, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; Martha and Otis Brumley of Owensboro, KY.

A funeral service in memory of Bill will be held at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway on Oct. 3 at 2 PM. Visitation will be from Noon until the time of the funeral at 2 PM. Interment will follow at West Ridge Park Cemetery.

Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
