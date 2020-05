William E. Bruce Sr.Speedway IN - William E. Bruce Sr., 87, passed away May 3, 2020. He was a Self-Employed Construction Worker. William was also a member of the Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, and Murat Shrine. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois M. Bruce; parents, Maurice and Oma Bruce; son, Richard Bruce; grandson, Jordan Smith. He is survived by his children, William "Bill" (Heidi) Bruce, Cynthia (Joseph) Richards, David Scott (Delilah) Bruce and Kevin J. (Teresa) Bruce; 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Services are Private. Burial will be in West Ridge Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Shriners Children's Hospital . Conkle Funeral Home Speedway is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com