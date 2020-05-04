William E. Bruce Sr.
Speedway IN - William E. Bruce Sr., 87, passed away May 3, 2020. He was a Self-Employed Construction Worker. William was also a member of the Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, and Murat Shrine. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois M. Bruce; parents, Maurice and Oma Bruce; son, Richard Bruce; grandson, Jordan Smith. He is survived by his children, William "Bill" (Heidi) Bruce, Cynthia (Joseph) Richards, David Scott (Delilah) Bruce and Kevin J. (Teresa) Bruce; 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Services are Private. Burial will be in West Ridge Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Shriners Children's Hospital. Conkle Funeral Home Speedway is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Speedway IN - William E. Bruce Sr., 87, passed away May 3, 2020. He was a Self-Employed Construction Worker. William was also a member of the Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, and Murat Shrine. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois M. Bruce; parents, Maurice and Oma Bruce; son, Richard Bruce; grandson, Jordan Smith. He is survived by his children, William "Bill" (Heidi) Bruce, Cynthia (Joseph) Richards, David Scott (Delilah) Bruce and Kevin J. (Teresa) Bruce; 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Services are Private. Burial will be in West Ridge Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Shriners Children's Hospital. Conkle Funeral Home Speedway is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 4 to May 5, 2020.