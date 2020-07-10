William E. Garrison
Bill Garrison passed away on July 3, 2020, just three days before his 87th birthday. He was born in Indianapolis to Hazel and Jess Garrison on July 6, 1933. He graduated from Howe High School in 1951. Bill played football at Howe and one semester at Butler University. He joined the Navy and proudly served aboard the "Salisbury Sound" in Korea. After the Navy, Bill graduated from Indiana University in Bloomington in 1956 with a degree in business, and started his career at the Ohio Oil Company. Bill went to work for Indiana Knitwear in 1959 as their merchandise manager and salesman. He retired from there at age 65. When Bill retired, he delivered meals for Meals on Wheels.
In 1974, Bill married Jo Ralene Miller. They combined his three children and her two children and cat, and became known as the "Garrison Group". Bill and Ralene celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary on May 16, 2020. Bill loved to fish, boat, play tennis, listen to music, and sing at the top of his lungs. His fishing trophies are displayed at Rose Senior Living. He was a charter member of the Fishers YMCA and was known as "the mayor" there. He had a real gift of gab and loved to cheer everyone up. He never met a stranger and always had a joke to tell. Bill's sense of humor was unparalleled.
Bill is survived by his wife, Jo Ralene; his sons, Andy Garrison (Florida) and David Garrison (Nevada); his daughter, Gail Blair (Ty) (California); his stepson, Tom Miller (Indianapolis); his stepdaughter, Lynne Miller (Carmel); and his five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ed Harlamert for all the years of great care. Thank you to St. Vincent Hospice and Bill's hospice nurse, Andrea. Also, a big thank you to all of the staff of Rose Senior Living and to everyone in the memory care unit. Most of all, thank you to Bill ("Papa") for all of the care, love, and joy he brought to the family.
There will be no services. Interment will be at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements have been entrusted to Neptune Society- Indianapolis, where condolences may be shared at www.neptunesociety.com
. Please remember Bill with a smile on your face and a song in your heart.