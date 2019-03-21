|
|
William "Bill" E. Grimme
Indianapolis - William "Bill" E Grimme, 67, of Indianapolis, formerly of Hartford City, IN, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
Bill was born on February 7, 1952 to Ralph and Esther (Warner) Grimme.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 23 from 2-7pm, at McCordsville United Methodist Church located at 6247 W Broadway, McCordsville, IN 46055.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 21, 2019