Services
Fountain Square Cremation & Funeral Services
1420 Prospect Street
Indianapolis, IN 46203
(317) 632-6576
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McCordsville United Methodist Church
6247 W Broadway
McCordsville, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Grimme
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. "Bill" Grimme


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William E. "Bill" Grimme Obituary
William "Bill" E. Grimme

Indianapolis - William "Bill" E Grimme, 67, of Indianapolis, formerly of Hartford City, IN, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

Bill was born on February 7, 1952 to Ralph and Esther (Warner) Grimme.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 23 from 2-7pm, at McCordsville United Methodist Church located at 6247 W Broadway, McCordsville, IN 46055.

For more information, please visit

Www.fountainsquarefuneral.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now