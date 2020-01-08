Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Resources
More Obituaries for William Maynard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. Maynard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William E. Maynard Obituary
William E. Maynard

Carmel - William E. Maynard, 79, of Carmel, IN, passed away January 6, 2020. William was born on August 12, 1940 to the late Asbury and Mamie Thomas Maynard in Scottsville, KY.

William met the love of his life, Margaret Gray, when they were in high school. Together they raised their two sons and two daughters in Indianapolis.

William loved to volunteer with the Degree of Honor. This organization works locally at Salvation Army and the Ronald McDonald House plus supports other charitable organizations.

William is survived by his loving wife, Margaret C. Maynard; daughters Gigi (Tom) Parido and Diana (Chuck) Hook; sons Jeffrey (Terri) Maynard and Steve (Rhonda) Maynard; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren.

William is preceded in death by his parents and 3 siblings Wanda, Betty and Robert (Red).

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army - Indianapolis Chapter, 6060 Castleway W. Drive Indianapolis, IN 46250.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. with a funeral service to begin immediately following at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46229.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -