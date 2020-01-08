|
|
William E. Maynard
Carmel - William E. Maynard, 79, of Carmel, IN, passed away January 6, 2020. William was born on August 12, 1940 to the late Asbury and Mamie Thomas Maynard in Scottsville, KY.
William met the love of his life, Margaret Gray, when they were in high school. Together they raised their two sons and two daughters in Indianapolis.
William loved to volunteer with the Degree of Honor. This organization works locally at Salvation Army and the Ronald McDonald House plus supports other charitable organizations.
William is survived by his loving wife, Margaret C. Maynard; daughters Gigi (Tom) Parido and Diana (Chuck) Hook; sons Jeffrey (Terri) Maynard and Steve (Rhonda) Maynard; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren.
William is preceded in death by his parents and 3 siblings Wanda, Betty and Robert (Red).
Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army - Indianapolis Chapter, 6060 Castleway W. Drive Indianapolis, IN 46250.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. with a funeral service to begin immediately following at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46229.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020