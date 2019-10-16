|
|
William E. "Bill" Sanders, Sr.
Indianapolis - William E. "Bill" Sanders, Sr. passed away on October 14, 2019. Visitation: Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. at St. Jude Catholic Church, 5353 McFarland Road, Indianapolis. Additional calling hours: Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. with the Mass of Christian Burial immediately following at 10:00 A.M. at St. Jude Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Indianapolis. Please visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to view the complete obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019