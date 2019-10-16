Services
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-8224
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Jude Catholic Church
5353 McFarland Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
5353 McFarland Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
5353 McFarland Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Sanders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. "Bill" Sanders Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William E. "Bill" Sanders Sr. Obituary
William E. "Bill" Sanders, Sr.

Indianapolis - William E. "Bill" Sanders, Sr. passed away on October 14, 2019. Visitation: Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. at St. Jude Catholic Church, 5353 McFarland Road, Indianapolis. Additional calling hours: Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. with the Mass of Christian Burial immediately following at 10:00 A.M. at St. Jude Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Indianapolis. Please visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to view the complete obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
Download Now