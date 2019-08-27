Services
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Following Services
Washington Park North
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Edward Hohn


1931 - 2019
William Edward Hohn

Greenwood - William Hohn, 88 of Greenwood passed away Friday, August 23, 2019. Mr. Hohn was born July 5, 1931, in Indianapolis to William and Helen (Schebler) Hohn.

Survivors include three daughters, Terri Rehm of Westfield, Sandy Allen of Tempe, AZ, Jacqueline (Charlie) Hunter of Greenwood; nine grandchildren, Jacob, Jeremiah, Taylor and Bailey Rehm, Megan and Josh Allen, Tyler and Ryan Rosberg and Jeremy Hunter, three great grandchildren, Kaia and Nova Hunter, and Bri Lord; two sisters, Virgina (Ray) Raker, and Maryland (Richard) Ellis.

Bill graduated from Southport High School in 1949, and began his service to his Country in the Navy in March of 1951. He served on the USS Lindenwald from 1951 to 1955. After the Navy he worked at Indiana Bell Telephone Company for 30 years from 1955 till 1985. While at Indiana Bell he also owned and operated a Bar in downtown Indianapolis from 1962 till 1972. After retiring from Indiana Bell in 1985 he opened his own Telecommunications Company, General Communications, Inc., selling it in 2002.

He was a member of the Indiana Freemasons, and The Shriners. He was a lifelong sports fan, enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family.

Visitation will be held at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park North, 2706 Kessler Blvd. W. Dr., Indianapolis, on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 10:00am - 12:00pm, service immediately following at Washington Park North.

Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 27, 2019
