William Elmer Stantley, Jr.
Indianapolis - William Elmer Stantley, Jr., 72, died April 1, 2019. He was the third of four born to William and Grace Byrdsong Stantley. A lifelong resident of Indianapolis, he graduated from Crispus Attucks High School.
Visitation is Thursday, April 18, from 5-8 p.m., viewing Friday, April 19, from 11 a.m.-12p.m. and a Celebration of Life at 12 p.m., all at Stuart Mortuary Chapel.
He leaves to mourn his passing two sisters, Maxine S. Coleman and Suzanne F. Stantley; close nieces, Debra Gilbert (William), Sheena Stepp (Rodney), Danita and Bijanka Allen and nephews, Dr. Brian Coleman (Gloria), Atty. Gregory Coleman (Paula), and Anthony Allen (Aurelina).
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to:www.stuartmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 17, 2019