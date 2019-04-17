Services
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
William Elmer Stantley Jr.

William Elmer Stantley Jr. Obituary
William Elmer Stantley, Jr.

Indianapolis - William Elmer Stantley, Jr., 72, died April 1, 2019. He was the third of four born to William and Grace Byrdsong Stantley. A lifelong resident of Indianapolis, he graduated from Crispus Attucks High School.

Visitation is Thursday, April 18, from 5-8 p.m., viewing Friday, April 19, from 11 a.m.-12p.m. and a Celebration of Life at 12 p.m., all at Stuart Mortuary Chapel.

He leaves to mourn his passing two sisters, Maxine S. Coleman and Suzanne F. Stantley; close nieces, Debra Gilbert (William), Sheena Stepp (Rodney), Danita and Bijanka Allen and nephews, Dr. Brian Coleman (Gloria), Atty. Gregory Coleman (Paula), and Anthony Allen (Aurelina).

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to:www.stuartmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 17, 2019
