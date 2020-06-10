William Elvin "Bill" Burkman
1948 - 2020
William "Bill" Elvin Burkman

William "Bill" Elvin Burkman, age 72, passed away peacefully on Sunday June 7th, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born March 26, 1948 to Elvin and Juanita (Christian) Burkman.

Bill graduated from Franklin Central High School in 1966 where was a member of the men's varsity basketball team #34 and cross-country team. He also served in the United States Navy. Bill was married to Judy (Deer) Burkman on April 3, 1967. They were married for 50 wonderful years. Bill enjoyed many jobs during his life, including working the railroad before becoming an air traffic controller at Indianapolis Weir Cook Airport. However, he spent most of his life having fun building his own very successful, Bill Burkman Insurance Agency. He was so kind and loving toward all people and never met a stranger. He and Judy traveled quite a bit, but never missed any event surrounding their kids, grandkids, nieces, or nephews. Bill was a huge admirer of Coach Bobby Knight and an avid IU basketball fan. He coached his kids when they were younger and was a die-hard fan of all of his grandkid's activities, and he always had bubble gum in his pocket. Bill was a survivor of Squamous Cell Carcinoma. He was a big man with a bigger personality and will be greatly missed, but never forgotten!

Bill is survived by his children, Dave (Tammy) Burkman, Daniel (Lisa) Burkman, and Debbie Burkman-Appel; grandchildren Andy, Kristen, Ashley, Ali, Morgan, Cody, Erin, and Katie; 7 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Nita (David) Risk, Darla Ott (Danny Wilkens), and Roger (Judy)Burkman.

Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Judy Burkman and parents, Elvin and Juanita Burkman.

Visitation and the funeral service will be held at Forest Lawn Memory Garden. The visitation will be Thursday June 11, 2020 from 4:00pm- 8:00pm. All attending must wear a mask. There will be a private funeral service Friday June 12, 2020. In lieu of flowers and memorial contributions, please donate to the American Cancer Society.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
JUN
12
Funeral service
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
