William F. Currise
Indianapolis - William F. Currise (Bawpaw) passed away on September 18, 2020 at the age of 95. Bill was born July 18, 1925 in South Bend, Indiana, to Earl and Margarite Currise.
He attended South Bend Adams High School and Georgia Military Academy which prepared him for his service in the U.S.Navy and WWII. Following his years of service, he attended Purdue University where he received his
B.S. in mechanical engineering. He pledged Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity, where he met many lifetime dear friends. Yet, his greatest accomplishment of his years at Purdue was meeting his wife of 71 years, Jetta Anne Thorn.
Bill and Jetta resided in Carmel, Indiana, where they raised their son Don and daughter Carol(Heider). He and Alan Carlson formed the company Currrise and Carlson where they were manufacture representatives for heating and air conditioning companies. Bill and Jetta later moved to Noblesville, Indiana before retiring on Sanibel Island, Florida.
Bill believed in service by exhibiting his involvement with Orchard Park Church, Carmel's Dads' Club, Kiwanis, Junto, Woodland Country Club, Harbor Trees Country Club, St. Michael's Episcopal Church on Sanibel Island and Ding Darling National Wildlife Refuge.
Bill's greatest joy though, was spending time with his family. He opened their home to all their friends, children's friends and grandchildren's friends! He loved following his kids and grandkids activities and was "Bawpaw" to many! He never met a stranger!
Later in life Bill and Jetta resided at Shell Point Retirement Community in Fort Myers and more recently moved back to Traditions at Brookside in Fishers, Indiana. The family would like to thank the staff of Traditions and Paradigm Health for their wonderful care they gave Bill.
He is survived by his wife Jetta Anne, son Don Currise(Martha) and daughter, Carol Heider(Randy), grandchildren, Julie O'Brien(Jim), Kristen Smith(Tim), Jennifer Crosley(Brad), Neil Heider(Shannon), Kelly Wyand(John Paul), Lindsey Schroeder(Drew), eleven great grandchildren and nephew, Bill Maurer(Ann).
A family service will be held in the future. Donations can be made to St. Michael's Episcopal Church or Ding Darling Refuge on Sanibel Island or a charity of your choice
Any correspondence can be mailed to Carol Heider, 13797 Beam Ridge Dr, Fishers, In 46055.