William F. Fischer
Avon - William F. Fischer, age 94, passed away May 30, 2019 in Avon, Indiana. He was the beloved widower of Rhea Fischer, father of Bill (Paula) Fischer and Mark (Renee) Fischer, grandfather of Jackie Jackson, Shauna Lyons, Andrew Fischer, Erin Journay, and Sarah Pierson. He had ten cherished great-grandchildren.
He was a WWII veteran who served in the Army Corps of Engineers. He landed on Utah Beach, Normandy, on D Day+1 disembarking from the sinking ship, Susan B. Anthony.
A Celebration Memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 13 at White Lick Presbyterian Church (2530 North County Road 600 E, Avon, IN). Visitation will be at 11:00 followed by the memorial service at 12:00.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hendricks County Humane Society or White Lick Presbyterian Church.
Final resting place: Washington Park North Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 9, 2019