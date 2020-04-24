|
|
William F. "Bill" Holmes
Indianapolis - 86, passed away April 23, 2020. He was born March 24, 1934 in Sylvania, IN, to the late Charles G. and Pauline G. Holmes. Bill was a graduate of Montezuma High School. He married Evelyn L. Coonfield Reck, and was a self-employed Over The Road truck driver for 25 years. Bill was a lifelong very active member of F.O.E. Eagles Lodge #211, where he was a past President, director of entertainment and played Santa Claus at Christmastime. Bill enjoyed cars, semi-trucks, NASCAR, and was an avid Steve Jeffers Band fan.
Bill is survived by his daughters, LaDonna Reck-Teague (Charles) and Ruth Bosch (Mark); granddaughter, Makayla Schermerhorn; and sister-in-law, Donna Carter. Bill's wife, Evelyn L. Holmes, preceded him in death.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana, 4141 Shore Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254. Funeral services are private and entrusted to Shirley Brothers Irving Hill Chapel.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020