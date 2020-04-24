Services
Shirley Brothers Irving Hill Chapel
5377 E. Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 357-1181
Resources
More Obituaries for William Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William F. "Bill" Holmes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William F. "Bill" Holmes Obituary
William F. "Bill" Holmes

Indianapolis - 86, passed away April 23, 2020. He was born March 24, 1934 in Sylvania, IN, to the late Charles G. and Pauline G. Holmes. Bill was a graduate of Montezuma High School. He married Evelyn L. Coonfield Reck, and was a self-employed Over The Road truck driver for 25 years. Bill was a lifelong very active member of F.O.E. Eagles Lodge #211, where he was a past President, director of entertainment and played Santa Claus at Christmastime. Bill enjoyed cars, semi-trucks, NASCAR, and was an avid Steve Jeffers Band fan.

Bill is survived by his daughters, LaDonna Reck-Teague (Charles) and Ruth Bosch (Mark); granddaughter, Makayla Schermerhorn; and sister-in-law, Donna Carter. Bill's wife, Evelyn L. Holmes, preceded him in death.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana, 4141 Shore Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254. Funeral services are private and entrusted to Shirley Brothers Irving Hill Chapel.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -