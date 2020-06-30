William F. Landers, Jr.



Cambridge, MA - William F. Landers, Jr., of Cambridge, MA, and Isle au Haut, ME, died at home June 29, 2020.



Born in Indianapolis to Mary Louise and William Fisk Landers, Bill graduated from Brooks School, Princeton University and Harvard Law School, where he was an editor on the Harvard Law Review. He served in the Army at Ft. Meade and Camp Kilmer. Bill specialized in Mineral Interests as a law partner at Baker & Daniels in Indianapolis for 40 years, then was an Adjunct Professor of Government at Indiana/Purdue University for 5 years. In retirement, he was a member of the Massachusetts Mental Health Legal Advisors Committee.



Survivors include his wife, Deborah, and their five children, Anne Paterlini (Giancarlo), William F. Landers III, Megan Orr, Andrew Landers (Beth) and Peter Orr, 4 grandchildren and a sister, Lucy Fowler.



Our fearless leader was dearly loved.









