Services
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 849-3616
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
View Map
Memorial service
Following Services
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Roach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William F. (Bill) Roach

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William F. (Bill) Roach Obituary
Bill Roach passed away on April 21st, 2019. He was 69. Born in Lafayette, to AJ and Mary (Brady) Roach, Bill was a teacher, coach and aquatics director in Avon Schools. Bill was a national certified water ski safety director and in 2018, inducted into the Indiana Water Ski Association's (IWSA) Hall of Fame. He was also a member of the Noblesville Adult Swim Team (NASTI) and Rock Steady Boxing.

He is survived by his wife Peggy (Meiners) Roach; brother, Jim (Meg) Roach; four children, Adam Roach and Amanda (Brian)(Roach) Polston; Kathleen Cook and MaryEllen (Augusto) (Cook) Sarria; and eight grandchildren.

Family and friends will celebrate Bill's life on Saturday, April 27, 2019 with visitation at 9:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46250, directly followed by a memorial service.

Donations may be made to Rock Steady Boxing in order to Fight Back Against Parkinson's.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
Download Now