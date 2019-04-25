|
Bill Roach passed away on April 21st, 2019. He was 69. Born in Lafayette, to AJ and Mary (Brady) Roach, Bill was a teacher, coach and aquatics director in Avon Schools. Bill was a national certified water ski safety director and in 2018, inducted into the Indiana Water Ski Association's (IWSA) Hall of Fame. He was also a member of the Noblesville Adult Swim Team (NASTI) and Rock Steady Boxing.
He is survived by his wife Peggy (Meiners) Roach; brother, Jim (Meg) Roach; four children, Adam Roach and Amanda (Brian)(Roach) Polston; Kathleen Cook and MaryEllen (Augusto) (Cook) Sarria; and eight grandchildren.
Family and friends will celebrate Bill's life on Saturday, April 27, 2019 with visitation at 9:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46250, directly followed by a memorial service.
Donations may be made to Rock Steady Boxing in order to Fight Back Against Parkinson's.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 25, 2019