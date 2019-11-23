|
|
William Forrest Clanton
Lebanon - William Forrest Clanton (Bill),80, passed away peacefully in Tucson, AZ on Nov. 19, 2019. Born in Indianapolis, IN on May 9, 1939, he was the second born to William and Mary Jane McKenzie Clanton and loving brother to Madonna (Donnie) Groomer (Bob), Harry Clanton (Julie) and Richard (Dick) Clanton (Jeannine). He is also preceded in passing by his loving wife, Donna Nicley Clanton, and loving friend, and son-in-law Jim Townsend.
Bill graduated from Ladoga High School in Ladoga, IN, class of 1957. He served in the Army Reserve and owned his own company C & C Electric in Plainfield, IN. Bill was an active member of Life's Journey Church in Lebanon, IN where he rejoiced in the word of the Lord. Bill loved life, never met a stranger and entertained those around him with his humor and endless storytelling. After retirement, he moved to Tucson where he enjoyed hunting, the sun and hanging out with his eldest daughter, grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
Bill's memory will be cherished by his surviving children, Elise Townsend (Jim), Alison Canfield (Doug) and Melissa Edwards (Rob) and stepchildren, Angela Blubaugh (Sam), Danny Boice (Tia), and Josh Fuston: 22 grandchildren; 11 great- grandchildren and many loving relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m., with service immediately following at 2 p.m., Tues., Nov. 26, 2019, at Strawmyer and Drury Mortuary, 2400 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon, IN. Burial to follow at Bethel Hill Cemetery in Thorntown, IN. Service will be officiated by Harry Clanton and Robert Edwards.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's memory may be made to: s Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019