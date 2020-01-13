|
|
William Francis Hayes Sr.
Fishers - William "Pappy" F. Hayes Sr., age 92, of Fishers, Indiana passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. Pappy was born June 19, 1927 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Mary and Patrick Hayes.
Pappy retired after 39 1/2 years from the Indiana National Guard. He was a member of Co. D. 151 Inf. Airborne Rangers. He received the Sagamore of the Wabash Award, the Indiana Distinguished Citizen Award, and the Bronze Star medal.
Pappy is survived by; daughter Linda Simmons; and son Bill Hayes Jr. (T J); 4 siblings; 6 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Pappy was preceded in death by;wife Patricia Hayes; daughter Marty Crocker; son-in-law Alan Simmons; and several siblings.
A visitation will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7243 E 10th St, Indianapolis, IN 46219 from 9am-11am on January 25th, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pappy's memory may be made to Disabled Vets, 4601 Forbes Blvd, Suite #130, Lanham, MD 20706.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com for the Hayes family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020