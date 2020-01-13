Services
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 353-6101
Resources
More Obituaries for William Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Francis Hayes Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Francis Hayes Sr. Obituary
William Francis Hayes Sr.

Fishers - William "Pappy" F. Hayes Sr., age 92, of Fishers, Indiana passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. Pappy was born June 19, 1927 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Mary and Patrick Hayes.

Pappy retired after 39 1/2 years from the Indiana National Guard. He was a member of Co. D. 151 Inf. Airborne Rangers. He received the Sagamore of the Wabash Award, the Indiana Distinguished Citizen Award, and the Bronze Star medal.

Pappy is survived by; daughter Linda Simmons; and son Bill Hayes Jr. (T J); 4 siblings; 6 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Pappy was preceded in death by;wife Patricia Hayes; daughter Marty Crocker; son-in-law Alan Simmons; and several siblings.

A visitation will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7243 E 10th St, Indianapolis, IN 46219 from 9am-11am on January 25th, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11am.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pappy's memory may be made to Disabled Vets, 4601 Forbes Blvd, Suite #130, Lanham, MD 20706.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com for the Hayes family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -