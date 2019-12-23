|
|
William Gabbard
Danville - William D. "Bill" Gabbard, 71 of Danville, passed away December 22, 2019. Services will be at 12:00 noon on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, with burial to follow in Clayton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 pm on Friday, December 27, 2019 in the funeral home. To view the full obituary or to leave the family a condolence, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019