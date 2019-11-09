|
|
William George Young
Carmel - Former Park Tudor Headmaster, William George Young, 83, passed away at his daughter's home Thursday, October 31, 2019. George was born August 21, 1936, in Stambaugh, MI to the late John and Esther (Wickham) Young. He attended Stambaugh High School, received his bachelor's degree from Penn State where he played football, attended Northwestern University, and finished his master's degree in history and political science at Northern Michigan University, Marquette, MI. It was there at Northern Michigan University that George met his late wife Joan Carole Hansen.
Before being named Headmaster of Park Tudor School in Indianapolis, George served as Director of the Middle and Upper School of Greenhill School (a private co-educational, college-preparatory institution) in Dallas, TX. In addition to his administrative responsibilities, George managed to make time to teach mathematics and history as well as coach several of Greenhill's sports' teams.
George was tapped to be Headmaster of Park Tudor School in fall of 1972, and at age 36 he was the youngest headmaster in Park Tudor's history. During George's tenure as Headmaster—1972-1986—Park Tudor grew its enrollment, endowment, and overall physical layout. In 1979, George approached the Alumni Board with detailed reasons and ways to increase the school's enrollment by increasing the Admission's staff. Within 2 years the school's enrollment surged to 700 new students, the largest enrollment since the merger of Park School for boys and Tudor Hall's school for girls.
Furthermore, in 1974 George Young spearheaded Park Tudor's first Capital Campaign Drive with a goal of raising $2.25 million to construct additional classrooms, an auditorium, improve the school's athletic facilities, and to increase the endowment. He continued the campaign well into the 1980s, results of which allowed Park Tudor to construct its Ayres Auditorium with its adjacent multipurpose educational building, add a kindergarten, and build a new science wing. Too, George's positive efforts allowed the school to initiate its program of offering financial aid to its students.
George Young was devoted to his late wife, Joan, and their daughter, Cara Young Barretto (class of 1993). The Youngs took good care of their faculty, students, and alumni and welcomed all as family. George and Joan were the consummate host and hostess to all as they opened their "home-on-the-hill" to staff, faculty, and students with elegant parties, and the ever-so-popular Sundaes on Tuesdays. Regarding the Park Tudor Family, George and Joan let everyone celebrate the birth of their only daughter, Cara Elizabeth, by raising a pink flag on the flagpole.
As the accolades of a job-well-done pour in, most prevalent is "George Young was always a gentleman." And, "George believed in me, trusted me, and was always 'straight forth' with me." And, "George was a visionary to what he saw and wanted Park Tudor to be…"
George was a member of Second Presbyterian Church, Meridians Hills Country Club, Rotary Club of Indianapolis, and Indianapolis Kiwanis Club. He was an avid snow skier (black runs) and lifelong golfer, having been the MHCC Men's Club Champion in 1996.
George was the widower of Joan Carole Hansen Young, who passed away at their daughter's home October 3, 2015. Additionally, his sister Sally Jane French preceded George in her passing. George Young is survived by his only daughter, Cara Elizabeth Young Barretto '93, his son-in-law Rick Barretto, and grandchildren Grant Anthony, Pierce Alexander, Hope Elizabeth Rayne '32, and Faith Alessandra Joan, sister Elaine Ann Johnson, and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at Second Presbyterian Church Saturday, November 16, 2019. Calling will be at 12:00 noon in the parlor with a celebration of life beginning at 1:00 PM in the church sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorial contributions be made to Park Tudor School, 7200 N. College Ave., Indianapolis 46240. To sign the online guest register, please visit flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019