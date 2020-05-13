William H. "Bill" Lemasters
Greenwood, IN - William H. "Bill" Lemasters 86 of Greenwood, IN passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a drive-thru visitation will take place on Friday, May 15, 2020 from 4PM till 7PM at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN. The Reverend Chris Philbeck will conduct a private family service on Saturday, May 16, 2020 and will be live-streamed at 1PM where friends can connect at that time at www.swartzmortuary.com/obituary/william-lemasters. Burial will be in Washington Park East Cemetery in Indianapolis, IN with military honors conducted by the United States Army Honor Guard. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 13 to May 15, 2020.