William H. Leppert
Indianapolis - William H. Leppert, age 80 a lifelong resident of Indianapolis passed away yesterday. He was the son of the late William L. and Mary Louise Leppert. He was a graduate of Cathedral High School in the class of 1958 and a graduate of Chicago Art Institute of Fine Art. Bill was the owner of WHL Interiors, a commercial design company, for many years. He proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was a lifelong member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church serving as a Eucharistic minister. His other professional memberships are American Society of Interior Designer (ASID). A member of Boy Scouts Troop 174 which his father founded at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.
Besides being with his family his favorite places were Lake Wawasee and Marco Island Florida.
Bill is survived by his wife of 54 years; Anne Mahaffey Leppert. His children are; Sheilah (Chuck) Stevens, Susan (Chris) Maroney, Timothy and Thomas Leppert. His three grandchildren are; Connor, Abby, and Molly Maroney. His siblings are; John (Joy) and Michael (Carla) Leppert.
Also, his sister in law Dorothy M. (William) Schoeler and Thomas O. (Catherine) Mahaffey along with many nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on May 19th at 11:00 AM in Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic church. Social distancing needs to be honored. A celebration of life will be scheduled at later date. Interment will be on the Leppert Lot at Our Lady of Peace cemetery.
You are invited to visit the website www.leppertmortuary.com to share a personal memory of Bill or arrange a memorial contribution to Parkinson's Foundation, 14350 Mundy Drive Suite 800, Noblesville, IN 46060
John Leppert and Leppert Mortuary, Nora Chapel assisting with funeral arrangements.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 9 to May 10, 2020.