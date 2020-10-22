1/1
William H. Reeves
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William H. Reeves

Key Largo, FL - William H. (Bill) Reeves, 75, of Key Largo, FL, formerly of Kokomo and Indianapolis, IN, died Monday, October 19, 2020, at Community South Hospital, Indianapolis, from Covid-related illness.

Bill was born May 17, 1945, in Howard County, IN, the son of Edmund M. Reeves and Mildred D. (Conwell) Reeves. On August, 17, 1978, he married Pamela Miles Robinson, who survives. He attended Sylvania High School, Sylvania, OH, and graduated in 1963 from Northwestern High School, Kokomo, IN. Bill, at 6' 6," was a standout basketball player at both schools. After graduation, he joined the Navy where he was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He served as a rated HM (Hospital Corpsman) attached to Marine Corps RECON. His duties in his five-year stint included emergency medical treatment in combat environments where he earned the nickname "Doc," as he was often the only medical help available. Bill aided in saving the lives of many fellow Marines.

His business career in the automotive field included several years at McGonigal Buick, Kokomo, IN, as Service and Sales Managers; General Manager of Wiese Buick, Franklin, IN, (part of the Coral Automotive Group); and ownership of Reeves Buick-Pontiac, Greenwood, IN, from 1991 to his retirement in 2010.

Bill and Pam found their paradise at the Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo. Bill was also a member of the Key Largo Anglers Club where he served on the board as chairman of Membership. An avid fisherman and boating enthusiast, he enjoyed many adventures on his beautiful Boston Whaler, "Not Two Worry". He was also a talented tennis player, weekly golfer and devoted member of the Ocean Reef "breakfast club," meeting with friends 7 days a week. He will be remembered for his warm smile, engaging laugh, and an ever-ready willingness to help others.

Bill is survived by his beloved wife Pam; daughter Christi (Greg) Achors, Fleming Island, FL; son Miles (Amy) Robinson, Westfield, IN; grandsons Dr. Kyle (Jillian) Achors, Tampa, FL, and Konner (Kearni) Achors, Green Cove Springs, FL; great-granddaughter Chloe Achors, Tampa, FL; and nephew Lee Reeves, Greentown, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ed Reeves, and an infant sister.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project through their website at woundedwarriorproject.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 535-9003
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved