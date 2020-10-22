William H. Reeves
Key Largo, FL - William H. (Bill) Reeves, 75, of Key Largo, FL, formerly of Kokomo and Indianapolis, IN, died Monday, October 19, 2020, at Community South Hospital, Indianapolis, from Covid-related illness.
Bill was born May 17, 1945, in Howard County, IN, the son of Edmund M. Reeves and Mildred D. (Conwell) Reeves. On August, 17, 1978, he married Pamela Miles Robinson, who survives. He attended Sylvania High School, Sylvania, OH, and graduated in 1963 from Northwestern High School, Kokomo, IN. Bill, at 6' 6," was a standout basketball player at both schools. After graduation, he joined the Navy where he was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He served as a rated HM (Hospital Corpsman) attached to Marine Corps RECON. His duties in his five-year stint included emergency medical treatment in combat environments where he earned the nickname "Doc," as he was often the only medical help available. Bill aided in saving the lives of many fellow Marines.
His business career in the automotive field included several years at McGonigal Buick, Kokomo, IN, as Service and Sales Managers; General Manager of Wiese Buick, Franklin, IN, (part of the Coral Automotive Group); and ownership of Reeves Buick-Pontiac, Greenwood, IN, from 1991 to his retirement in 2010.
Bill and Pam found their paradise at the Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo. Bill was also a member of the Key Largo Anglers Club where he served on the board as chairman of Membership. An avid fisherman and boating enthusiast, he enjoyed many adventures on his beautiful Boston Whaler, "Not Two Worry". He was also a talented tennis player, weekly golfer and devoted member of the Ocean Reef "breakfast club," meeting with friends 7 days a week. He will be remembered for his warm smile, engaging laugh, and an ever-ready willingness to help others.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife Pam; daughter Christi (Greg) Achors, Fleming Island, FL; son Miles (Amy) Robinson, Westfield, IN; grandsons Dr. Kyle (Jillian) Achors, Tampa, FL, and Konner (Kearni) Achors, Green Cove Springs, FL; great-granddaughter Chloe Achors, Tampa, FL; and nephew Lee Reeves, Greentown, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ed Reeves, and an infant sister.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
through their website at woundedwarriorproject.org
.