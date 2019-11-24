|
|
William H. "Bill" Russell
Bargersville, IN - William H. "Bill" Russell 97 of Bargersville, IN passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Community Hospital South in Indianapolis, IN. He was born June 28, 1922 in Banta, IN to Irvin and Elsie (Stewart) Russell. He married June R. (Janitz) Russell on May 2, 1942 in Indianapolis, IN, she preceded him in death on February 19, 1993. He was a 1941 graduate of Center Grove High School having been the oldest living alumni at the time of his death. On November 2, 1942 he entered and enlisted in the United States Army and was part of the 42nd Rainbow Division entering into North Africa, Corsica, Italy, Napel-Foggia, Rome- Arno, Austria, and the Rhineland of Central Europe. His division was the first to cross the Rhine River and also the first to enter the Daktel Concentration Camp in Germany. He was honorably discharged on September 15, 1945 at Camp Atterbury, Johnson County, IN. He had been lifelong farmer in White River Township, Johnson County, IN and also a foreman and asbestos worker for the International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Asbestos Workers Local 18 in Indianapolis for 40 years, retiring in 1984. He was a 74 year member of the Greenwood American Legion Post #252 where he had served on the Military Funeral Honor Guard, past State Southern Vice Commander of the American Legion and also past 7th District Commander, a member since 1967 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Whiteland Post, a member of the 40/8 Legion Sanction Organization, charter member of the 42nd Rainbow Division Organization, he participated in the INDY HONOR FLIGHT on September 5, 2015 to Washington, D.C., was a seventeen year member of the Yuma, Arizona Elks Lodge #476, a life member of the Johnson County Antique Machinery Association, the Center Grove Alumni Association, and a former board member of the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Association in Greenwood, IN. For the past 20 years, he enjoyed spending the winters in Yuma, Arizona. Survivors include his two sons William C. "Billy" Russell of Bargersville, IN and Eugene Lee Russell (Diane) of Gardendale, AL, two grandchildren Ruthann Russell Schaefers (Charles) of Gardendale, Al and Toby Russell (Jayna) of Carthage, IN., three great grandchildren Sarah J. Jennings (Phillip) of Hayden, AL, Jessup Russell and Cora Russell both of Carthage, IN, and one great great grandchild Ella Grace Russell, and a nephew Paul Robert Russell (Marjorie) of Waverly, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his brother Paul Russell. Pastor Dustin Hite will conduct a service on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN. Friends may call Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 2PM till 8PM at the mortuary. Burial with full military Honors by the United States Army Honor Guard and the Greenwood American Legion Post #252 Honor Guard will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Greenwood, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the s Project P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or at . Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019