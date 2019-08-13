Services
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
317-839-6573
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Ware
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William H. "Bill" Ware


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
William H. "Bill" Ware Obituary
William H. "Bill" Ware

Plainfield - William H. "Bill" Ware, 88, of Plainfield, passed away on August 11, 2019. He was born to Ben and Marie Ware on March 11, 1931 in Brooklyn, Indiana. Bill was a wonderful husband to his wife, Norma (Groninger) Ware (who survives) for more than 65 years. Bill was retired from Groninger Excavating where he ran the asphalt plant for many years. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Virginia Ann; four sisters and a brother. In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his daughter, Kathy (Bill) Edie; grandson, Kyle (Sarah) Edie; granddaughters, Jill Hardin, Krista (Chris) Schindler and 5 great granddaughters. Visitation will be Friday, August 16, 2019 in Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 17, in the funeral home at 10:30 am. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Plainfield United Methodist Church Family Assistance Fund.www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
Download Now