|
|
William H. "Bill" Ware
Plainfield - William H. "Bill" Ware, 88, of Plainfield, passed away on August 11, 2019. He was born to Ben and Marie Ware on March 11, 1931 in Brooklyn, Indiana. Bill was a wonderful husband to his wife, Norma (Groninger) Ware (who survives) for more than 65 years. Bill was retired from Groninger Excavating where he ran the asphalt plant for many years. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Virginia Ann; four sisters and a brother. In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his daughter, Kathy (Bill) Edie; grandson, Kyle (Sarah) Edie; granddaughters, Jill Hardin, Krista (Chris) Schindler and 5 great granddaughters. Visitation will be Friday, August 16, 2019 in Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 17, in the funeral home at 10:30 am. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Plainfield United Methodist Church Family Assistance Fund.www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 13, 2019