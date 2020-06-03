William Henry Ellis
Indianapolis - 92, William Henry Ellis went to sleep in Jesus on June 1, 2020 and is now resting peacefully in the arms of Jesus. William retired from Navistar (formerly known as International Harvester). He also served in the Army receiving his Honorable discharge. His life will be celebrated on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 12:00pm at his home church where he served faithfully for many years, Trinity CME Church, 2253 Dr. Andrew J. Brown Ave with visitation there from 10:00-12:00pm with social distancing enforced. He was preceded in death by his 3 sons, Stephen, Michael and William Ellis. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Patricia J. Ellis of 62 years and a host of other family and friends. Interment will be at Crown Hill Cemetery. Final arrangements entrusted to Ellis Mortuary. View live services at www.ellismortuary.com
Indianapolis - 92, William Henry Ellis went to sleep in Jesus on June 1, 2020 and is now resting peacefully in the arms of Jesus. William retired from Navistar (formerly known as International Harvester). He also served in the Army receiving his Honorable discharge. His life will be celebrated on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 12:00pm at his home church where he served faithfully for many years, Trinity CME Church, 2253 Dr. Andrew J. Brown Ave with visitation there from 10:00-12:00pm with social distancing enforced. He was preceded in death by his 3 sons, Stephen, Michael and William Ellis. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Patricia J. Ellis of 62 years and a host of other family and friends. Interment will be at Crown Hill Cemetery. Final arrangements entrusted to Ellis Mortuary. View live services at www.ellismortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.