Services
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
John Wesley Free Methodist Church
5900 West 46th Street
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
John Wesley Free Methodist Church
5900 West 46th Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Landrum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Henry Landrum Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Henry Landrum Jr. Obituary
William Henry Landrum, Jr.

Indianapolis - William Henry Landrum, Jr., age 60, passed away Monday, June 17. On Saturday, June 22 there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12 pm with visitation from 10 am until 12 pm at John Wesley Free Methodist Church, 5900 West 46th Street, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.

Loved ones left to cherish his memory include children Shannon T. Howell, and Shawn L. Landrum (Nakya L.), five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, mother Rudy L. Harris Landrum, siblings Tracy D. Landrum and Troy T. Landrum Sr., Teri D. Bowens, Tina A. Wills, and Twanna M. Williams.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now