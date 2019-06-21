|
|
William Henry Landrum, Jr.
Indianapolis - William Henry Landrum, Jr., age 60, passed away Monday, June 17. On Saturday, June 22 there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12 pm with visitation from 10 am until 12 pm at John Wesley Free Methodist Church, 5900 West 46th Street, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Loved ones left to cherish his memory include children Shannon T. Howell, and Shawn L. Landrum (Nakya L.), five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, mother Rudy L. Harris Landrum, siblings Tracy D. Landrum and Troy T. Landrum Sr., Teri D. Bowens, Tina A. Wills, and Twanna M. Williams.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 21, 2019