Family Funeral Care Rockville West
5791 Rockville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 381-7100
William Cole
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Family Funeral Care
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Family Funeral Care.
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Family Funeral Care
William Henry Patrick Cole Jr.


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Henry Patrick Cole Jr. Obituary
William Henry Patrick Cole Jr.

Indianapolis - William "Buddy" Henry Patrick Cole Jr.

72, died February 28, 2019. He was born January 1, 1947 in Indianapolis, Indiana to William and Gertrude Milum Cole. He served in the U.S. Army. Buddy was the owner of Coles Town and County Towing Company. He is preceded in death by his first wife Roberta Pingleton Cole, sisters Pauletta Peel, Vicki Dowel and Judith Leech. He is survived by his wife Hope Rathbun Cole, sons Sean P. (Dana) Cole, Mark A. (Kelly) Cole, brother John (Barb) Cole, grandchildren Ashley, Brad, Carson, Charli, Cameron, Caleb and Cayden, step son Robert (Amber_ Garrett Jr. Visitation will be Wednesday March 6 from 4 - 8 pm at Family Funeral Care. A Celebration of Buddy's life will be Thursday, March 7 at 1 pm with visitation from 11 am - 1 pm. Condolences may be offered at www.familyfuneralcareindy.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 5, 2019
