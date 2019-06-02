Services
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
William Henry "Bill" Powell Obituary
William Henry "Bill" Powell

North Vernon - 92, passed away at 8:40 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at his residence. Born March 5, 1927, in Vernon, he was the son of Walter E. and Minnie Alice (Parker) Powell. He married Willa May "Wendy" Huffman on August 17, 1952 at the First United Methodist Church on Jennings Street in North Vernon; she survives.Mr. Powell was a 1945 graduate of Vernon High School and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He grew up working on his family's dairy farm and in 1957 began working for Texas Refinery Corp in sales with their Protective Coatings Division; he worked 62 years for the company and is the All Time Volume Leader in the division. Mr. Powell was a member of First United Methodist Church in North Vernon where he served on many church boards and was head usher, a life member of the North Vernon Kiwanis Club and a former member of the Optimus Club. He enjoyed auto racing, piloting airplanes, traveling, his work and spending time with his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Wendy Powell, a son, Dennis "Duke" (Julie) Powell of Burnsville, Minnesota; daughter, Mary Kathryn "Kathy" (Jim) Weir of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Nathan Powell; and sister, Betty Jean Williams. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Marvin Sweet and Rev. Joe Wyatt officiating. Family and Friends may call at the Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home and Cremation Service on Friday, June 7, 2019. From 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Burial will be in the Vernon Cemetery in Vernon with military graveside rites. Memorials may be made through the funeral home to the First United Methodist Church in North Vernon.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 2, 2019
