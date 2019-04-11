Services
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
New Unity Church
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Unity Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
New Unity Church
Resources
More Obituaries for William Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deacon William Henry Woods Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Deacon William Henry Woods Jr. Obituary
Deacon William Henry Woods Jr.

Indianapolis - Deacon William Henry Woods Jr., 87, passed away on April 6, 2019. On Saturday, April 13, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. with visitation Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at New Unity Church, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.

William leaves a legacy to and on his wife Deloris A Woods; daughters, Brenda Majors, Linda Woods, Yolanda Y Woods; sons Erroll (Doug) Woods, Victor T Woods (Kourtnee); sisters, Phyllis Girton (John), Joyce Poindexter, Patricia (Patty) Woods; brothers Steve Woods, and Michael Woods (Thelma); five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now