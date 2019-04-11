|
|
Deacon William Henry Woods Jr.
Indianapolis - Deacon William Henry Woods Jr., 87, passed away on April 6, 2019. On Saturday, April 13, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. with visitation Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at New Unity Church, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.
William leaves a legacy to and on his wife Deloris A Woods; daughters, Brenda Majors, Linda Woods, Yolanda Y Woods; sons Erroll (Doug) Woods, Victor T Woods (Kourtnee); sisters, Phyllis Girton (John), Joyce Poindexter, Patricia (Patty) Woods; brothers Steve Woods, and Michael Woods (Thelma); five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 11, 2019