William J. "Bo" Crain
William J. "Bo" Crain

Indianapolis - William J. "Bo" Crain, 81, entered into eternal rest on May 7, 2020.

A member of the 1959 Basketball All-Star Team, he graduated from Shortridge High School. He earned scholarships to Weber State Junior College, Ogden, UT and the University of Utah, Salt Lake City. Talented in both baseball and basketball, he was a member of the 1962 University of Utah basketball team which earned recognition in their Final Four appearance. In 2004, he was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.

A member of Holy Angels Catholic Church, and the Knights of St. Peter Claver, Court #109, he was a founding member and former president of the Cosmo Knights Social Club. After retiring from a career in management at the Chrysler Corporation, he worked at Servitas as a Supervisor.

On Friday, May 15, there will be drive-through viewing from 4-6pm. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel with graveside services on Saturday, May 16, at 11am at Floral Park Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Marilyn M. Crain; sons, Andre (April) Ervin and Charles Ervin, Jr.; granddaughters; great grandchildren, and siblings, Thomas "T.J." (JoAnn) Crain, Annie (Luther, Jr.) Cox, Rose M. Crain, Louise Crain and Clarence (Fabiola) Crain. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Veronica Crain, and a brother, Curtis Crain, Sr.

Services have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. 2201 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis, Indiana.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
May 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stuart Mortuary
