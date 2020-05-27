William J. Loeffler, 65, Noblesville, passed away after an 18-month battle with cancer on May 20, 2020. He leaves behind his wife, Peggy, three stepsons, and a beloved collection of orange shirts. In his own words, he lived a good life and was "kind of a big deal."Born to John and Laverne (Maunder) on November 3, 1954 in Chicago, IL, Bill was the second oldest of a family of five and was known as "mom's favorite" according to his siblings, Barb, Gwen, John, and Terry. After graduating from North Central High School in 1972, he worked as a groundskeeper at the Meridian Hills Country Club, cementing a lifelong passion for maintaining home landscapes. He attended IUPUI and graduated in 1978 with a BS in Marketing. He worked at Rugby IPD Corp. as Purchasing Manager for 20+ years before becoming an Sales Representative at Aetna Plywood up until his retirement in 2019.Bill married the love of his life, Peggy, on March 30, 2002. They shared a love of volleyball, summer concerts, and - over time - NASCAR. He was a devoted and loving father to sons Paul, Steven, and Neil, always the first to volunteer to help them with car or house maintenance. He loved going to car and airshows with them, a tradition that was started by his father and that Bill wanted to pass on. At family gatherings, he was known as the "baby whisperer" and could be reliably counted on to make children laugh.He enjoyed the simple things: a good hamburger, chocolate milk, Pringles, ketchup (on everything), bowling, and a good game of golf. He was very proud to be able to add volunteering at PGA golf tournaments at Crooked Stick course to his list of accomplishments. He was a lifelong member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Carmel.Bill is preceded in death by his parents, John and Laverne. He is survived by his wife, Peggy; sons Paul Ahrendt (Amanda), Steven Ahrendt-Pham (Kat), Neil Ahrendt (Abbi Johnson); sister Barb Pitman, nephew Ryan; sister Gwen Scrogham (Phil), niece Kelli Cohan (John), great-nephew Chase, great-niece Addy; brother John Loeffler, and sister Terry Loeffler.Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan in Carmel from 12-2 p.m. with a small service to follow at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humane Society, St. Peter's UCC, or the Make A Wish Foundation.