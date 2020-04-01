|
William J. Malone
Indianapolis - WILLIAM J. MALONE, 93, Indianapolis, passed away on March 31, 2020.
A longtime member of Witherspoon Presbyterian Church, at the time of his death he was Treasurer, Deacon, Elder and had served as Clerk of the Session, Sunday School Teacher and Vacation Bible School Director.
He was a 1944 graduate of Logansport, IN High School, and a graduate of Indiana University, having earned both Bachelor and Master of Science degrees, with 45 hours also earned at Butler University and advanced studies completed at Ball State University and Indiana University. He received an honorary doctorate degree from Martin University.
In 1950, he embarked upon a career in education, which would span over 38 years in the Indiana segregated schools in Madison, Indiana. He earned an honorable discharge after serving in the U. S. Army, where he taught at the Army Education Center, Wurzburg, Germany. In 1957, he began his Indianapolis Public School System career at School #26, and also started teaching business classes at the University of Indianapolis Evening Division and at Clark College. In 1966, he was named Principal of School #26, later transferring to School #94, in 1971. At #94, he became an integral part of the Indianapolis Public School Desegregation Plan. Both well-liked and respected by his peers, he served as President of the Indiana Elementary Principal's Association, the Indiana State Principal's Association, and Indianapolis Grade Teachers and as Treasurer of the Indianapolis Education Association. He was named Principal of the Year in 1982, the first African-American to receive this honor.
Honors and memberships were numerous and included, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Enright Social Club, The Moles, 100 Black Men, Board of Directors of The Flanner House and Bachelor Benedict Club
Private services will be held on Saturday, April 4, at Stuart Mortuary Chapel with entombment at Washington Park North Cemetery & Mausoleum, Indianapolis.
He leaves to cherish his memory his three children, Mark K. Malone, Michele K. (Gregory) Livers and Cathy K. (Rev. Jerry) Pullings; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a sister, Dorothy Ann Malone.
Respectfully in lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Church, and Flanner House.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020