William J. Mooney III
Indianapolis - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of William J. Mooney III, at the age of 86 in Indianapolis, IN. Bill's irreverent spirit combined with his deep love of fun and family will be missed by his wife, siblings, children, grandchildren and friends who were lucky enough to know him. Bill passed away at St. Vincent's hospital in Indianapolis. Shiela, his wife of 59 years, was at his side.
With a tear in his eye, Bill was always one to respond with a song, toast, or quick remark - the marks of a true Irishman. He passed his love of gathering and enjoying the company of good friends (and good whiskey) to his eight children, 26 grandchildren, and countless others who knew him.
Bill was born in Indianapolis, IN on May 4, 1933 to William J Mooney II and Dorothy Clune Mooney. As the third of four children, Bill grew up on the near northside of Indianapolis and attended St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, beginning a life-long relationship with northside Catholic parishes, including St. Lawrence and St. Pius X. He then moved downtown to Cathedral High School, where he graduated in 1951. Notre Dame was next and his love for all things Irish - especially blessing and cursing Irish football - became a passion for life. The Korean War took Bill to Korea, where he served as a corporal running payroll for two years. He returned to Notre Dame in 1955 and graduated in 1957 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy.
Bill married Shiela Moynahan on June 25, 1960 and moved to a big old farmhouse on Sargent Road that many of us in Indianapolis are sure to remember. The self-proclaimed 'city slicker' who would do anything for the girl he loved became a 'city farmer'. Over the years, the farm was filled with kids, dogs, a few horses, music, and laughter. From milking the cows to hosting barn dances for friends and family, Bill embodied the farm life and lived country life to the fullest. He was quick to gather friends and family around him, something he continued late into his life through Friday After Work gatherings and tennis matches well into his eighties.
This lust for life carried over in everything Bill did, including his career. For 22 years Bill led the Mooney Mueller Ward Company, establishing his career in the pharmaceutical industry. He leveraged this insight, knowledge, and education in the industry to become one of the nation's leading experts on pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical distribution. He served as President of the National Wholesale Druggist Association and President of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Distributors.
After selling his pharmaceutical business, Bill used his industry knowledge and negotiation skills to become the President and CEO of three start-ups: The Alliance of Indianapolis Hospitals, Circle Pharmaceuticals and Dureen Development. He served on Governor Evan Bayh's Medicaid Pharmacy Reimbursement Task Force to help design cost-containment initiatives for Medicaid recipients.
Bill embodied the excitement and entrepreneurial spirit of the Indianapolis community throughout his entire life. A devout Democrat, Bill's commitment to inner city growth and urban development was felt in the far reaches of Indianapolis.
As a member of multiple clubs and societies throughout the city, Bill was an avid part of the Indianapolis social scene. He was a charter member of the Northside Knights of Columbus and a champion handball player at the Indianapolis Athletic Club. He served on the board of directors for many community organizations including The United Way of Central Indiana, Community Service Council, Urban League, Indianapolis Zoo, and Flanner House.
In 1998, Bill was selected as Indianapolis Irish Citizen of the Year by the Indianapolis Athletic Club. For a man who embodied the spirit of Ireland (and who had a wife whose birthday is on St. Patrick's Day!), this recognition gave the family a new tradition to embrace. For the last twenty years, the Mooney Clan (and all its subsidiaries) have been a steady - and loudly recognizable - presence at the city's annual parade. Many a' reveler have come across Bill in his element on this day and have raised a Guinness or whiskey in an Irish toast with the man himself.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Shiela Moynahan; his eight children: William J Mooney IV (Jenifer Farrington), Kathleen Mooney Jeffers (Tom Jeffers), Erin Mooney Young (John Young), Robert Mooney (Leslie Moore), Maura Mooney Lee (Stephan Lee), Patricia Mooney Lautenbach (Jeff Lautenbach), Eileen Mooney Walthall (Jeremy Walthall) and Bridget Mooney McIntyre (Conor McIntyre); and his 26 grandchildren that will miss him each and every day: Liz, Erin, Lucy and Dan Mooney; Tom, Connor and Molly Jeffers; Joe, Jack and Abby Young; Bob and Jackie Mooney; Stephan, Megan, Maddie and Clara Lee; Bridget, Sam, Maura, Katie and Luke Lautenbach; Liam and Lily Walthall; and Eamon, Casey and Griffin McIntyre.
Bill is also remembered by his sisters, Mary Jo Mooney Furgeson Carr and Anne Mooney Degnan, his brother, Michael Clune Mooney, and many, many great nieces, nephews, and cousins.
When we are able, we will gather friends and family together to celebrate a wonderful life well lived. In the meantime, many of us have a story or memory of Bill that is sure to bring a smile to our faces and a twinkle to our eyes. In lieu of flowers, please share these stories with your families (both in person and online at www.feeneyhornakkeystone.com) and raise an Irish toast to the man who made every day a little bit brighter. Slàinte!
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020