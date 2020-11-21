Dr. William J. Vesey, MDBill Vesey, 80 of Fishers, passed away on November 18, 2020. He was born on June 13, 1940 in Fort Wayne, IN to Geraldine and William Vesey.As a young man, Bill was an accomplished water skier earning many championship trophies. He treasured his time at Lake Wawasee.Bill was a proud graduate of DePauw University and the Indiana University School of Medicine. Bill served as an intern at Los Angeles County Hospital and then completed his residency at Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, MI.Bill proudly served in the United States Navy where he was a decorated Flight Surgeon. Bill then practiced medicine in Marion, IN where he was a well-respected Ear, Nose and Throat surgeon.Upon his retirement he moved to Fishers, IN with a winter residence in Juno Beach, FL. Bill loved his time sailing and navigating the waters of the great lakes out of his summer residence in Charlevoix, MI.Bill is survived by his wife Susie (Herrick) Vesey, his son Scott Vesey and his stepson Mike Weber. Bill was preceded in death by his stepson James Vesey, his stepson, Mark Weber, and his sister Susie Spangler. Bill was a very fine uncle to his nieces and nephews. He was particularly fond of his very special nephew, Chris Corbett, with whom he shared a great love of the Cubs and football.There will be a private family service.