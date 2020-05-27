Dear Deb and the entire family, I share my sympathy for your loss. Bill was a long time neighbor and brother of my best friend, Donna. I have many pleasant memories, but most recently of the fun Christmas visits with you all at Vi and Erv's. I pray that you will find comfort at this difficult time knowing we are born to die. He is now home.
William J. "Bill" Wesolowski
Danville - William J. (Bill) Wesolowski passed away suddenly Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Hendricks Regional Health in Danville. His passing was not Coronavirus-related. Bill was born June 4, 1942 in South Bend to Ervin H. and Violet M. (Albert) Wesolowski. He attended Washington High School in South Bend and joined the U.S. Air Force in 1959, serving until 1964. He was an Airman 1st Class and Crew Chief stationed with the 507th Consolidated Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Kincheloe Air Force Base near Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, maintaining F106 jet aircraft. Bill went to work for what was then Indiana Bell in South Bend in 1967, transferring to Indianapolis in 1979. He was transferred from Indianapolis to Chicago in 1984 after being promoted to District Manager at AT&T. Bill gained a reputation as a problem-solver and was transferred to AT&T Headquarters in New Jersey in 1986, and transferred back to Chicago at the end of 1991 where he spent the remainder of his career. His career at Indiana Bell/AT&T/Lucent Technologies spanned 32 years, and he retired from Lucent Technologies in Lisle, IL in August of 1999. Bill was a huge Notre Dame football fan, as well as a major NASCAR fan in his younger years and attended many races in Michigan, throughout the south, and the Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis. He also loved his dogs through the years, especially his current "little girl" Ellie, who brought him immense comfort since adopting her in June of 2017.
Bill is survived by his wife of 38 years, Deborah; daughters Pamela Wesolowski of South Bend and Susan Wesolowski of Mishawaka, Kimberly (Jim) Gradeless of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren Luke (Nicole), Reed, Cole and Tessa Gradeless; great-grandchildren Tyler, Jake and Elle Gradeless; nephew Jeff (Erin) Jozwiak; niece Dena (Andy Metz) Darbe and great-niece Alexa Darbe. He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved sister Donna.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 29 at St. Joseph Funeral Home, South Bend. A Celebration of Life for Bill will be held in the Indianapolis area later this summer.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or www.stjude.org.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 27 to May 28, 2020.