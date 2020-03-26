|
|
William J. "Bill" Young
Indianapolis - William J. "Bill" Young, 76, of Indianapolis, passed away on March 25, 2020. He was born on June 24, 1943 in Bloomington, IN to Robert L. and Kathleen N. (Owens) Young.
Bill graduated from Southport High School and spent a career with Allison's and Rolls-Royce, retiring after 45 years of service. He loved the outdoors, cigars and enjoyed his time boating on Lake Monroe pursing his two loves, fishing and hunting, a lifelong passion.
Bill is survived by his son, William "Bill" Young; daughter, Jennifer Young; brother, Kenneth (Jill) Young; step siblings, Tony and Dena; as well as other family members. Also his good friends, Dave, Ray, Ronnie, Russ, and budding outdoor enthusiast, Aden.
Due to the current unprecedented guidelines limiting public gatherings, Bill will be laid to rest privately and a celebration of life service will be held at a later time. Arrangements have been entrusted to G. H. Herrmann Funeral Home.
Bill will be laid to rest in Payne Cemetery, Dolan, IN.
You are encouraged to share memories, condolences and photographs with the family at www.ghherrmann.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020