Services
L C May Funeral Services Inc.
2024 S Madison Ave
Anderson, IN 46016
(765) 643-0744
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:00 PM
William Jermaine Mansfield Obituary
William Jermaine Mansfield

Indianapolis - William Jermaine Mansfield, 35 of Indianapolis passed away on May 8, 2019. He was born on December 30, 1983 to Joseph Winston and Patricia Wilson-Mansfield, in Anderson, IN. William graduated from Arsenal Tech High School in Indianapolis, In. He was a Uber driver.

William is survived by his father Joseph Winston Mansfield and brothers, Winston (Miranda) Mansfield, and Wilson Mansfield of Indianapolis, IN. Four nieces, Tamara Mansfield, Simina Mansfield, Aria Mansfield, Jenascia Mansfield and aunts, and uncles: Penny Lacefield, Pat Townsend, Margarite Mansfield, Daphe Royale, Jenny Mansfield, Daryl Mansfield, and Jimmy (Sandra)Wilson, Anita Harris, Gloria Gibbs, Jean (Richard)Agnew, Carolyn ,(Matthew) Patterson and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Wilson-Mansfield and grandparents, Joseph and Cleo Mansfield and Emery and Luevenia Wilson.

Visitation will be Friday May,17th,2019 at 11a.m. The service at 12 Noon at L.C. May Funeral Service, Anderson, IN .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 16, 2019
