Services
Family Funeral Care Rockville West
5791 Rockville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 381-7100
For more information about
William Johnson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Rockville West
5791 Rockville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46224
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Rockville West
5791 Rockville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Johnson


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Johnson Obituary
William Johnson

Avon - William F. "Bill" Johnson, 77, of Avon, passed away April 21, 2019. He was a Body Repairman and a member of Speedway Moose 500 Lodge and Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 4167. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jerry Johnson.

Bill is survived by his wife of 42years, Cindy (Revert) Johnson; 2 daughters, Stacie (Ryan) Hoskins of Georgetown, KY and Chantilly (Steve) Sciscoe of Martinsville, IN; 1 son, Steven Johnson of Indianapolis; a brother, Eric "Rick" (Laurretta) Johnson of Indianapolis; a sister Joye (Lee) Whittington of Meyerstown, PA; 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Family Funeral Care, 5791, Rockville Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46224. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday at Family Funeral Care with entombment in West Ridge Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mooseheart, 155 S. International Drive, Mooseheart, IL 60539. Condolences may be made online at www.familyfuneralcareindy.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now