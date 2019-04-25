|
William Johnson
Avon - William F. "Bill" Johnson, 77, of Avon, passed away April 21, 2019. He was a Body Repairman and a member of Speedway Moose 500 Lodge and Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 4167. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jerry Johnson.
Bill is survived by his wife of 42years, Cindy (Revert) Johnson; 2 daughters, Stacie (Ryan) Hoskins of Georgetown, KY and Chantilly (Steve) Sciscoe of Martinsville, IN; 1 son, Steven Johnson of Indianapolis; a brother, Eric "Rick" (Laurretta) Johnson of Indianapolis; a sister Joye (Lee) Whittington of Meyerstown, PA; 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Family Funeral Care, 5791, Rockville Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46224. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday at Family Funeral Care with entombment in West Ridge Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mooseheart, 155 S. International Drive, Mooseheart, IL 60539. Condolences may be made online at www.familyfuneralcareindy.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 25, 2019