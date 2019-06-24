|
William "Billy" Jonathan Yeary
Indianapolis - William "Billy" Jonathan Yeary, age 44, died unexpectedly last week. He was born September 3, 1974, in Indianapolis, IN to Deborah (Jones) Johnson and Ralph Jamie Yeary.
Billy graduated from Howe High School. Following graduation, he served with the U.S. Marine Corp. He was married to Terri Yeary, for 13 years. Billy became a registered nurse in 2010. He worked with the VA Hospital of Indianapolis and enjoyed spending free time with his family.
In addition to his parents and wife, he is survived by his sons: Jonathon Yeary, Wayne Oliphant Jr, Michael Oliphant, and Jonathan (Savannah) Oliphant. His daughters: Makayla Yeary, Kasie (Kevin) Danford, Kathleen (Robert) Hammond and Ashley Yeary. Brothers: Ronnie Yeary and Rick. Sisters: Dawn Yeary, Sami (Johnson) Adkins, Bobbi Jo (Johnson) Cunningham and Alicia Yeary. Nieces: Alexus, Haley, Brooklinn, Myiah, and Molly. Nephews: Josh, Isaiah and Christopher. Several aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws as well as many foster children that he loved and cared for throughout the years. He is preceded in death by his step-father Bobby Johnson and brother Jake Yeary.
A service of Remembrance will be held on June 24, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. at Ellenberger United Church of Christ, located at 5520 E. 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46219.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 24, 2019