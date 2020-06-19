William Joseph Kelley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Joseph Kelley

Casselberry - William Joseph Kelley, 88, of Casselberry, FL passed away peacefully at home on June 17, 2020. William (Bill), was born in Indianapolis, IN on December 2, 1931.

William is predeceased by his wife of 65 years Elizabeth Marie Summerlin Kelley and his parents Frank and Florence (Hanlon) Kelley.

William worked in the investment and financial planning industry in Indiana for over 50 years. William was also an Air Force veteran of the Korean War.

William is survived by his five children Michael (Peggy), Paul (Carol), Brian (Tawn), Karen Berg (Steve), Carol Madden (Brian). Grandchildren; Brian, Elizabeth, Sean, Mackenzie, Dylan, William, Andrew, Rebecca, Emily, Christine, Marie, Savannah, Summerlin and Joseph. Great Grandchildren; Holden, Emma, Grayson, Claire, Asher and Wyatt.

Funeral arrangements under the direction of DeGusipe Funeral Home, Maitland, FL. Private interment at All Faiths Memorial Park, Casselberry, FL.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor in Indianapolis, Indiana, where Bill volunteered for many years.

www.littlesistersofthepoorindianapolis.org/our-giving-opportunities




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved