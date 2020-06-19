William Joseph KelleyCasselberry - William Joseph Kelley, 88, of Casselberry, FL passed away peacefully at home on June 17, 2020. William (Bill), was born in Indianapolis, IN on December 2, 1931.William is predeceased by his wife of 65 years Elizabeth Marie Summerlin Kelley and his parents Frank and Florence (Hanlon) Kelley.William worked in the investment and financial planning industry in Indiana for over 50 years. William was also an Air Force veteran of the Korean War.William is survived by his five children Michael (Peggy), Paul (Carol), Brian (Tawn), Karen Berg (Steve), Carol Madden (Brian). Grandchildren; Brian, Elizabeth, Sean, Mackenzie, Dylan, William, Andrew, Rebecca, Emily, Christine, Marie, Savannah, Summerlin and Joseph. Great Grandchildren; Holden, Emma, Grayson, Claire, Asher and Wyatt.Funeral arrangements under the direction of DeGusipe Funeral Home, Maitland, FL. Private interment at All Faiths Memorial Park, Casselberry, FL.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor in Indianapolis, Indiana, where Bill volunteered for many years.