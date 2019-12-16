Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
William "Phil" Kiskaden

William "Phil" Kiskaden Obituary
William "Phil" Kiskaden

Indianapolis - William "Phil" Kiskaden, of Indianapolis, passed away December 14th, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 84.

Services will be held at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East on Thursday, December 19th with a visitation from 3-8pm and a visitation on Friday, December 20th from 11am until 12pm. His funeral service will be Friday December 20th, at 12pm. For his full obituary, go to FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
Remember
