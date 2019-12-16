|
|
William "Phil" Kiskaden
Indianapolis - William "Phil" Kiskaden, of Indianapolis, passed away December 14th, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 84.
Services will be held at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East on Thursday, December 19th with a visitation from 3-8pm and a visitation on Friday, December 20th from 11am until 12pm. His funeral service will be Friday December 20th, at 12pm. For his full obituary, go to FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019