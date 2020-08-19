William L. Freese
William L. Freese, 88, passed away on August 14, 2020. He was born to the late Harold and India Coy Freese, in Indianapolis, IN on September 1, 1931. Bill married the late Marilyn L. (Conner) Freese on November 7, 1953 in Indianapolis. He was a Navy veteran, a member of Edgewood United Methodist Church and Southport Masonic Lodge 270 F. & A.M. Bill was employed for 40 years as a brick layer with Brick Layers Union Local 3.
Bill is survived by sons Steve Freese and Gary (Debbie) Freese; brothers Denny, Ted (Jeanette), and Monte (Kathleen) Freese; sisters Mary Francis Mull and Myrna (John) Adams; six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He is preceded in passing by his wife, parents, sons Raymond and Glenn Freese; and brother Edgar Freese.
A graveside service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 21, at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial gifts be given to the Donor's favorite charity. Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center is assisting with the arrangements. Online condolences may be extended to the family by visiting www.singletonmortuary.com