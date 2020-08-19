1/1
William L. Freese
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William L. Freese

William L. Freese, 88, passed away on August 14, 2020. He was born to the late Harold and India Coy Freese, in Indianapolis, IN on September 1, 1931. Bill married the late Marilyn L. (Conner) Freese on November 7, 1953 in Indianapolis. He was a Navy veteran, a member of Edgewood United Methodist Church and Southport Masonic Lodge 270 F. & A.M. Bill was employed for 40 years as a brick layer with Brick Layers Union Local 3.

Bill is survived by sons Steve Freese and Gary (Debbie) Freese; brothers Denny, Ted (Jeanette), and Monte (Kathleen) Freese; sisters Mary Francis Mull and Myrna (John) Adams; six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He is preceded in passing by his wife, parents, sons Raymond and Glenn Freese; and brother Edgar Freese.

A graveside service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 21, at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial gifts be given to the Donor's favorite charity. Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center is assisting with the arrangements. Online condolences may be extended to the family by visiting www.singletonmortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Singleton Community Mortuary
1202 S. Lynhurst Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46241
(317) 885-7585
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved